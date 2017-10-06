Update: Becker Woman Dies from Injuries Suffered in Monday Crash

MILACA - We have an update to a crash story we first told you about earlier this week. The Minnesota State Patrol now says a Becker woman died as a result of her injuries she suffered in a crash east of Milaca.

Eighty-eight-year-old Mary Imholte of Becker died at St. Cloud Hospital. She was a passenger in a car involved in a four-vehicle collision.

The State Patrol says 31-year-old Beth Foote of Milaca was going east on Highway 23 when she lost control and crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle driven by 61-year-old Marsha Schrader of Annandale.

Foote drove herself to the Princeton Hospital. Shrader was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. A passenger in Shrader's vehicle, 66-year-old Mavis Flowers of Annandale, was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The four other people involved in the crash were not hurt.