ANNANDALE -- An Annandale man died in a head-on crash with a dump truck. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 24 near Annandale.

The 74-year-old Annandale man -- Roland Johnson -- was driving south when his car veered into the northbound lane and hit the truck. He died at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck was 36-year-old Corey Paulson of Annandale. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.