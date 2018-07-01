UPDATE: Alcohol Involved in Fatal Highway 10 Crash
CLEAR LAKE -- The name of the woman who was killed in a crash on Highway 10 on Friday night has been released.
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified her as 31-year-old Brittany Ranck of Avon. Troopers says alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The incident happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 near the intersection of 100th Ave SE in Clear Lake Township.
Troopers say a car heading west in the eastbound lanes struck a pickup just west of the intersection.
The driver of the car, Ranck, died in the crash. The driver of the pickup, 27-year-old Dustin Gilyard of St. Cloud had non-life threatening injuries, Gilyard was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.