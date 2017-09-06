Update: Suspects Kidnap, Assault and Threaten Alexandria Teen

ALEXANDRIA - Authorities says three men kidnapped, assaulted and held 15-year-old Jasmine Block against her will for nearly 30 days after she was taken from her home in Alexandria.

Alexandria Police Chief Richard Wyffels says on the night she was taken, 32-year-old Thomas Barker of Carlos, a family acquaintance, tricked Jasmine to get into his vehicle saying he needed help with a family situation.

Wyffels says when the two got to Baker's home his two friends, 20-year-old Steven Powers of Mankato and 31-year-old Joshua Holby of Carlos, tied her up with zip ties and took her to Grant County where she was physically and sexually assaulted and threatened with weapons.

Wyffels says Block escaped Tuesday when the men left to go get lunch. She knocked on several doors and even swam across part of Thompson Lake to find help.

Police were able to find the men. They were arrested and taken to Douglas County Jail awaiting formal charges.

Block was reunited with her family after being treated for her injuries.

Wyffels says the investigation is ongoing and asks to give the family privacy during this time.

The Minnesota News Network contributed to this story.