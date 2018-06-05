Unofficial Straw Poll for the Next Minnesota Governor [POLL]
UNDATED -- With current Minnesota Governor Democrat Mark Dayton not running for re-election the field of candidates seems to be wide open.
DFL endorsed candidate State Representative Erin Murphy is being challenged by 1st District Congressman Tim Walz and State Attorney General Lori Swanson.
GOP endorsed candidate Jeff Johnson is being challenged by former Governor Tim Pawlenty.
Both parties will select their candidate during the August 14th primary, who will then advance to the general election in November.