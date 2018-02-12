Unlicensed Minnesota Driver Charged in Fatal DWI Hit-and-Run

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (AP) _ A Minnesota man with a lengthy history of driving while intoxicated is accused of killing a 21-year-old man in a hit-and-run on a northern Minnesota highway.

Forty-seven-year-old Bruce Basswood of Ponsford was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in Becker County after prosecutors say he fatally struck Joshua Jones, also of Ponsford, Thursday evening.

The charges allege Basswood fled and was intoxicated when authorities located him at a home.

Reports say Basswood has been convicted at least six times for drunken driving in Minnesota. His driver's license is canceled, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Basswood was also convicted six times for driving under a canceled license, most recently last May.