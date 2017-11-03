University Teamsters Local Authorizes Strike

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Hundreds of custodians, food service workers and groundskeepers at the University of Minnesota have voted to authorize a strike.

The university and Teamsters Local 320, which represents about 1,500 workers, have been negotiating a contract for months, but the union says talks have stalled. Union secretary treasurer Brian Aldes says the university has offered a raise of about 1 percent.

Food service worker Dale Thames says he has trouble providing for his two children making about $12.50 an hour. Thames says it isn't even close to a livable wage.

Aldes says the strike would only happen if the bargaining unit rejects either the last best offer from the university or a negotiated settlement. The two sides plan to meet with a state mediator Nov. 27.