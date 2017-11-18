University of Minnesota Works To Prevent Sexual Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -The University of Minnesota is rolling out a multi-step initiative next year with the goal of preventing sexual misconduct by changing campus culture.

The first step will require university employees to go through an online sexual assault prevention training module starting in January.

Spokeswoman Tina Marisam says the training focuses on workplace sexual harassment and educating employees on how to respond to student sexual misconduct.

Marisam says the second phase of training will involve in-person department-level training, though officials haven't yet worked out the details.

Students will also go through a mandatory online training beginning next fall. That training focuses on bystander intervention.

The plan was created by a task force that University President Eric Kaler created in response to growing sexual misconduct concerns.