University of Minnesota Students Use Airbnb to Earn Money
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - University of Minnesota students are turning to short-term rental services such as Airbnb to ease living expenses and tuition costs.
Reports says that University of Minnesota graduate student Estelle Smith used her inheritance to buy a two-bedroom house last year. She opted to rent out her upstairs bedroom and basement spaces through Airbnb.
Smith says she earned about $20,000 through the rentals, which has helped her cover home repairs, taxes and living costs.
Students who use the service to rent spaces say it accommodates their busy schedules.
Minneapolis City Council recently approved regulations on short-term rentals in anticipation of the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the area. The regulations will require some Airbnb hosts to pay a registration fee or rental license.