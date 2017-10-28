University of Minnesota Students Use Airbnb to Earn Money

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - University of Minnesota students are turning to short-term rental services such as Airbnb to ease living expenses and tuition costs.

Reports says that University of Minnesota graduate student Estelle Smith used her inheritance to buy a two-bedroom house last year. She opted to rent out her upstairs bedroom and basement spaces through Airbnb.

Smith says she earned about $20,000 through the rentals, which has helped her cover home repairs, taxes and living costs.

Students who use the service to rent spaces say it accommodates their busy schedules.