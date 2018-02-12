University of Minnesota Removes Garrison Keillor Plaque

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Humorist Garrison Keillor's plaque has been removed from the University of Minnesota's Scholars Walk following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Keillor's plaque is no longer displayed on the walk that honors outstanding university faculty and alumni. But some of Keillor's song lyrics from an early radio show are still featured on campus.

Keillor graduated from the university in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in English.

The longtime Minnesota Public Radio personality is known for telling folksy stories about his fictional Minnesota hometown of Lake Wobegon on "A Prairie Home Companion.'' He was fired last year after facing allegations of workplace sexual harassment.