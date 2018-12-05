University of Minnesota Picks Sole Finalist for Next President

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota may soon have its first woman president, as they've picked Joan Gabel as the sole finalist to become the university's 17th president.

Gabel, who's currently the Provost for the University of South Carolina, was picked after a search that included 67 candidates. The board of regents says Gabel still has a few steps to take before she's officially named as president. However, the board of regents did vote 11-1 to name her as sole finalist.

Gabel will now do public forums in Crookston, Duluth, Morris, Rochester and St. Paul Monday through Wednesday.

If she's chosen, she will take over for President Eric Kaler , who announced he would leave the university next July, he's been the U's president since 2011.