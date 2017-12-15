University of Minnesota Gets Tougher on Sexual Misconduct

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The University of Minnesota adopted a new policy that will require all employees to report incidents of sexual harassment or sexual assault against students.

The mandate was approved Friday by the Board of Regents. It goes into effect next month.

Past university policy required only supervisors and employees in advisory roles to report incidents of sexual misconduct.

Tina Marisam is director of the Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action. She says the goal is to provide resources to victims of sexual misconduct.

Some faculty members and graduate students have said the new rules might discourage some students from coming forward if they know an incident will be

reported.