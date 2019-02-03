University of Minnesota Delays Decision to Rename Buildings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The University of Minnesota still seems to be months away from deciding what to do with four campus buildings named after controversial figures.

The university has already taken 16 months to deliberate over renaming the facilities, and committee members recently asked for more time to recommend changes.

The delays put the school's efforts to acknowledge its history of discrimination among the longest in the country, compared to 10 large universities that have undertaken similar efforts.

University senior Chloe Williams started a petition last year to rename Coffman Memorial Union. The student union is named after the school's former president Lotus Coffman, who was behind efforts to segregate student housing.

Williams says she believes university officials are hesitant because of the backlash from donors or legislators.