University of Minnesota Analyst Uses Data to Guide Leaders

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A University of Minnesota data analyst tracks students' academic, civic and personal experiences to guide the school's leaders on where to direct services.

Minnesota Daily reports that Krista Soria uses the Student Experience in the Research University survey to learn more about students' experiences. The national survey has been administered at the university since 2010.

Soria compares the university's results to other schools to identify academic or campus climate issues. She also works with campus departments and programs to address problem areas.

Soria found starting in 2010 that students of color or conservative, underrepresented first-generation, low-income, non-heterosexual-identifying and non-cisgender students were struggling in the campus climate.