University of Minnesota Aims to Grow System Enrollment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) --The University of Minnesota says students who can't get into its selective Twin Cities flagship will be steered to the four other campuses as the system looks to grow by 3,000 over the next six years.

The Twin Cities campus accounts for 71 percent of the system's more than 44,500 undergraduates. However, its campuses in Duluth, Crookston, Morris and Rochester need to bear 69 percent of the enrollment growth in order for the system to meet its 2024 target.

University officials say they'll also craft application materials and rejection letters that promote all five campuses. The schools have already started sharing their rejection lists with the other campuses and will do the same with wait lists.