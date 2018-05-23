University Delays Fellowship Amid Abortion Controversy

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The University of Minnesota has backed away from a medical school fellowship in reproductive health care training that included abortion procedures following opposition from anti-abortion groups.

The university took down the fellowship posting this month. The program was scheduled to begin in the fall.

A university spokesman says opposition to the fellowship began after an article was published earlier this month in Campus Reform, a conservative higher education news source.

An anti-abortion advocacy group called Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life contacted University President Eric Kaler and state legislators to express concern about the fellowship after the article's publishing.