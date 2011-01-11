Universities Monitor Disruptive Student Bahavior

ST. PAUL (AP) -- The man accused in the Tuscon, Ariz., shooting that left six people dead and 14 wounded had a history of disruptive behavior at the community college he attended.

Minnesota colleges and universities say they continually monitor such behavior to prevent it from possibly turning violent.

At the University of Minnesota, faculty members report disruptive behavior to a consultation team, which includes counselors and campus officers, among others. Vice provost for student affairs, Jerry Rinehart, says any threats of violence are reported to police off campus.

At Century College in White Bear Lake, a team monitors behavior and watches for signs that could lead to violence. Dean Kristin Hageman says if a student is disruptive because of a mental health issue, that person is referred to treatment before resuming classes.

