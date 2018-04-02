UnitedHealth Group Joins Blockchain Pilot Project

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ UnitedHealth Group has agreed to partner with a rival health insurer and one of the country's largest lab testing companies in a pilot project to examine sharing health care data through blockchain technology.

Reports say Minnesota-based UnitedHealth announced Monday that it will work with Kentucky-based Humana, New Jersey-based Quest Diagnostics and a New York firm called MultiPlan.

UnitedHealth engineer Mike Jacobs says blockchain is software that began as a way to create a secure digital environment for exchanging financial information.