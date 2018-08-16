United Way Taking Grant Applications for Area Non-Profits

ST. CLOUD -- The United Way of Central Minnesota is helping area non-profits apply for grants through their organization.

Grants will be given to non-profits that help bring access to food to their communities, financial stability to lower-income households, fight against homelessness, have a strong focus on quality out of school time activities with kids and youth education.

Funding will be awarded for 2019-2021, to organizations that serve in the United Way of Central Minnesota's service area.

Volunteers, business leaders, subject experts and service providers will be reviewing each grant application.

Applications are due by September 15. If you manage a non-profit and are interested in applying, follow the link below.