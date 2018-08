ST. CLOUD -- About 22 teams with 12 people each came out for the 7th Annual United Way of Central Minnesota Bus Pull.

The event took place on 5th Avenue in downtown St. Cloud, Thursday afternoon.

The goal is to see which team can pull a New Flyer bus 60 feet the fastest.

The United Way supports programming in five different areas: access to food, homelessness, financial stability, quality out of school time, and early learning.