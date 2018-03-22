Unextinguished Cigarettes Caused Fatal Minneapolis Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Investigators say unextinguished cigarettes caused a fatal house fire in northeast Minneapolis last weekend.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says the fire was started on the first floor by cigarettes that ignited a sofa in the living room. The cause of the fire was ruled unintentional.

Sixty-three-year-old Thomas Edward Nowak died when the two-story home caught fire Saturday evening. Firefighters quickly put out a fire on the first floor and then found the victim on the second floor. Nowak was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.