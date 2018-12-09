Undefeated Gophers Beat Boston College

The Gopher women’s basketball team extended their undefeated streak to nine games with a 77-69 win over Boston College on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota and Boston went toe-to-toe in the first quarter. The Gophers led 20-17 going into the second. The Eagles tried to catch up, but Minnesota led 36-29 at the half.

In the third, Boston took the lead, putting the Gophers down 54-53 entering the fourth. Minnesota went on an 11-0 run in the last six minutes to pull ahead and never looked back.

Destiny Pitts scored a career-high 31 points in the win. Minnesota remains undefeated against Boston in their fourth ever match-up.

The Gophers improve to 9-0 and return to the court on Wednesday, Dec. 12th when they host Coppin State University.