UMN Students Start Campaign Against Sexual Misconduct

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota's Student Association is working with the Gophers football team on a campaign aimed to fight sexual misconduct on campus.

The "It Ends Here" campaign aims to raise awareness and provide resources to the campus community about sexual misconduct, consent and bystander intervention. The campaign is highlighting resources from the Aurora Center, University of Minnesota Police Department and University Student Legal Services.

The campaign was started by the student association's Sexual Assault Task Force. The campaign is partnering with several group on campus, including sororities and fraternities, said Trish Palermo, the association's president.

University students, athletes and coaches were featured in a video sharing their thoughts on sexual misconduct, which was shown at a football game earlier this month. Players wore "It Ends Here" decals on their helmets and went onto the field with campaign-themed oars.

Head coach P.J. Fleck said he's committed to carrying out the principles of the campaign instead of simply raising awareness.

While the campaign is focused on spreading awareness, it's also working with university police and the state Legislature, Palermo said. The prevalence of sexual misconduct does deeper than some people may think, she said.