UMN Students, Faculty Striving to Improve Diversity in CFANS

ST. PAUL (AP)-- University of Minnesota students and faculty are working to improve diversity in agricultural studies.

Fall enrollment numbers for 2018 show that the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences is nearly 85 percent white.

CFAN's demographics compare with roughly a 79 percent white student population on the campus generally.

Senior UMN student Alexis Murillo is connecting with as many organizations as possible to bring in other marginalized communities to CFANS, beyond students of color.

Murillo says that agriculture's wide-ranging impact on economic conditions highlight the significance of inclusivity.

Newly remodeled Pioneer Hall plans to house a living-learning community of up to 30 multicultural CFANS students in fall 2019.