UMinn Settles Harassment Complaints for Nearly $300,000

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Newly released documents show the University of Minnesota paid nearly $300,000 to settle sexual harassment complaints related to former athletic director Norwood Teague.

He resigned in 2015 after two high-ranking administrators said he sexually harassed them at a senior leadership retreat. Teague apologized for what he said was his ``offensive behavior.''

The women signed separate agreements in 2016 and received settlements totaling nearly $300,000 in exchange for waiving any legal claims they might file against the university.