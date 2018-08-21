UMD Women’s Track Coach Resigns, Alleges School Violations

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota Duluth women's cross-country and track and field coach Joanna Warmington has resigned, alleging NCAA and Title IX violations by the school.

Warmington said Monday she is in contact with a law firm about the alleged violations as well as defamation and UMD's handling of her personnel file.

The coach was put on a leave of absence in March. In a statement, she said the leave was ``under the pretext that there were complaints by student athletes'' about her ``coaching behavior.''

UMD spokeswoman Lynne Williams says the school respects Warmington's decision to resign. Williams said in a statement details of the investigation remain private, but said complaints were made to the university and investigated by an outside law firm.

Reports say UMD will begin a search for Warmington's replacement immediately.