WHAT'S HAPPENING

Ultimate Autism Foundation's 4th Annual Bean Bag Tournament will be held Saturday, September 30th, at the Sauk Rapids VFW post 6992, at 901 North Benton Drive.

Registration starts at Noon ends at 1 pm.

$10.00 a person, double elimination, Teams are random and will be "drawn".

1st place $500.00

2nd place $300.00

3rd place $150.00

Tournament Starts at 1:15 pm.

There will be a set of boards and a score stand/drink holder up for auction.

WHAT IS THE ULTIMATE AUTISM FOUNDATION ABOUT?

Ultimate Autism Foundation does events throughout the year to fund raise money for LOCAL families. We recently were able to send ASD children to summer camps.They also provided an ipad to a non-verbal 10 year old so that with the use of apps he can better communicate with his mother.

These are just a few of the ways they touch our communities. They also help provide information and resources to parents who are new to dealing with the ASD diagnosis. So whether you come to play or bid on our silent auction set, make personal or business donations, or would like to see what they are doing in the community, come on out and enjoy the day.

