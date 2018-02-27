U.S. News and World Report Ranks Minnesota #2 Best State
UNDATED -- The U.S. News and World Report is out with its annual ranking for "Best States" overall. It has ranked Minnesota as the second-best state, only behind Iowa.
How the report ranked us in individual categories:
#2 -- Quality of Life
#3 -- Opportunity
#6 -- Infrastructure
#7 -- Health Care
#11 -- Crime and Corrections
#13 -- Education
#20 -- Economy
#24 -- Fiscal Stability
After Iowa and Minnesota, the states rounding out the top five are: Utah, North Dakota, and New Hampshire.