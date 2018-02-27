U.S. News and World Report Ranks Minnesota #2 Best State

UNDATED -- The U.S. News and World Report is out with its annual ranking for "Best States" overall. It has ranked Minnesota as the second-best state, only behind Iowa.

How the report ranked us in individual categories:

#2 -- Quality of Life

#3 -- Opportunity

#6 -- Infrastructure

#7 -- Health Care

#11 -- Crime and Corrections

#13 -- Education

#20 -- Economy

#24 -- Fiscal Stability

After Iowa and Minnesota, the states rounding out the top five are: Utah, North Dakota, and New Hampshire.