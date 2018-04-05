U of M Professor Finds Farthest Star Ever Seen [AUDIO]
University of Minnesota Professor Patrick Kelly with the help of the Hubel telescope was able to see a star further away from the earth then any other star previously documented. Patrick explained the process they went through and how the finding of this star was purely by chance and not intended. Patrick explained that we may have an infinite amount of galaxies out there and we could uncover more stars with improved technology. Listen to the conversation below.