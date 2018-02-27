Two Women Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10

BIG LAKE -- Two women were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Big Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:15 p.m. Monday on Highway 10.

A vehicle driven by 26-year-old Brianna Erickson of Becker was going west on Highway 10. Meanwhile, a car driven by 35-year-old Brittany Oakes of Becker was going east on Highway 10. Oakes tried to make a left turn onto Industrial Drive when the two vehicles collided.