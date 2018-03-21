Two Women Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN -- Two women were hurt in a crash in Sherburne County near Zimmerman. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 169 and 245th Avenue.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jennifer Schmidt of Princeton was going west on 245th Avenue when she pulled out onto Highway 169 and was struck by 42-year-old Sheila Mennie's vehicle, who was traveling north.