Two Women Hurt In Chain Reaction Crash On Highway 15

SARTELL - Two women were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 15. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 15 at Stearns County Road 1 in Le Sauk Township.

Two vehicles were stopped at a red light waiting for traffic to start moving when they were struck from behind by a pickup.

The driver of one of the stopped vehicles, 19-year-old Mikayla Healy of Waconia, and her passenger, 19-year-old Sophia Bad Heart Bull of St. Cloud, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 24-year-old Kristy Henkel of Clear Lake, was not hurt.

Also, the driver of the other stopped vehicle, 56-year-old Ann Gustafson-Larson of St. Cloud, was not hurt.