Two Vehicle Crash Temporarily Shuts Down Eastbound I-94

ALBERTVILLE -- Two people from Fargo were hurt in a crash on Interstate 94 near Albertville. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Fifty-three-year-old Pero Petrovic of Fargo was driving west when he lost control of his car went into the median and rolled. The vehicle ended up in the eastbound lanes where it struck another car.

Petrovic and his passenger, 44-year-old Zorica Petrovic of Fargo, were both taken to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car, 27-year-old Riley Simpson of St. Cloud, and passenger 20-year-old Danielle Revering of St. Cloud, were not hurt.