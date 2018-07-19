Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 23 Sends Two to Hospital

FOLEY -- A crash on Highway 23 East near Foley involving two pickups sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 11:00 a.m. a pickup driven by 82-year-old Karl Johnson of Kelliher was heading east on 23 at 75th Avenue Northeast. At the same time, another pickup driven by 42-year-old Michael Rau of St. Cloud was heading south on 75th.

According to the patrol, Rau didn't yield, pulling out and hitting Johnson's vehicle. Johnson and his passenger, 79-year-old Helen Johnson , also of Kelliher were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.