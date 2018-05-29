Two Teens Hurt in Boat Tubing Incident in Dassel

DASSEL -- Two people were hurt in a boating incident Saturday on Big Swan Lake in Dassel Township.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says the incident happened at about 1:00 p.m. After investigating deputies found that a 13-year-old was driving a boat and pulling people on a tube. The propeller of the boat cut two boys who were riding on the tube.

One of the victims, 13-year-old Alexander Pazahanick of Bloomington was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with critical but stable injuries. The other victim, 16-year-old Ethan Favour of St. Louis Park was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital, his condition is unknown.