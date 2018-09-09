Two Teens Hurt in Albany Crash

ALBANY -- Two teenagers were hurt a crash in Albany Township Saturday night.

The incident happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. on County Road 10 near 330th Street.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a car driven by 18-year-old Katherine Kalthoff of Albany was stopped on County Road 10 trying to turn left into a driveway when she was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Kalthoff and her passanger 15-year-old Kristine Kalthoff of Albany were hurt in the crash. Both were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, 29-year-old Neil Osendorf of St. Joseph was not hurt in the crash.