Two Taken to the Hospital in Head-On Crash Near Avon

AVON -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in Avon Township Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 159 and Achman Lake Road.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Joshua Hute, of St. Cloud, was heading east on County Road 159 when he crossed the center line around a curve and stuck another vehicle head on.

The driver of the second vehicle was 31-year-old David Lemke of St. Joseph.

Both drivers were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.