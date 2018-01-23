ST. CLOUD -- A long trip home got a lot longer Monday for some weary travelers. Two Sun Country Airlines planes that were supposed to land at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport got rerouted here to St. Cloud Regional Airport, due to the snowstorm in the Twin Cities.

Airport Director Bill Towle says buses were available to bring some passengers back down to the Twin Cities. Others found their own ride home.

There were many folks that because we're so close to the Twin Cities ultimately got rides, they Ubered or taxied, or had some family member come up and pick them up. In fact, ironically there were several from the St. Cloud area that got off and grabbed their bags and said I'm just going to have my parents come out and pick me up.

The flights landed here in St. Cloud at about 1:30 and 2:00 p.m. Monday.