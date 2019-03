BLAKELEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (AP) -- Two snowmobilers have died in a crash near Belle Plaine in Scott County.

Sheriff's deputies say their snowmobile hit a power pole in Blakeley Township Sunday about 4:30 p.m. Authorities say the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female passenger was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Sheriff's officials say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.