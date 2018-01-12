Two People Safe After Vehicle Goes Through The Ice

DARWIN -- Two people are safe after their vehicle fell through the ice in Meeker County Thursday night.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Lake Washington in Darwin Township.

Sheriff Brian Cruze says a sheriff's deputy found two men walking near the shore off of 233rd Street. The men told authorities their vehicle broke through the ice and were able to escape before the vehicle completely submerged.

The men were identified as 25-year-old Alexander Madsen, of Litchfield, and 26-year-old Thomas Wold, of Darwin.

Both men were treated on scene. Attempts to find the vehicle were unsuccessful.

Cruze says they have posted thin ice signs at the public access and are asking residents to use caution when on the lake.