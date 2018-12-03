UPDATE: State Patrol Releases Names in I-94 Fatal Crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of two people who died in a crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Sunday night was not seatbelted.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 22-year-old Antwanika Myles of Anoka was driving south on I-94 around 9:30 p.m. when she took the 4th Street exit, went off the roadway and collided with a bridge abutment.

Myles was belted-in but was killed in the crash. One passenger, 20-year-old Tyrone Watkins of Anoka, was not belted-in and also died. A second passenger, 39-year-old Tiffany Gordon of Minneapolis was wearing a seatbelt and was brought to the Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The patrol says it is currently unknown if alcohol was involved in the crash.