Two People Hurt When A Car Struck a Trooper’s Squad Car

CLEARWATER -- Two women from St. Cloud were hurt in a crash involving a stopped squad car along Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on westbound I-94 just east of Clearwater.

A car driven by 69-year-old Sharon Soyka of St. Cloud rear-ended the State Patrol squad car that was stopped on the left shoulder while attending to another car that had hit the guardrail. After Soyka's car hit the squad car it also hit the other vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was 19-year-old Katelyn Carter of St. Cloud.

Soyka was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Carter had non-life threatening injuries and did not go to the hospital.

The State Trooper was Justin Schuelke . He was not hurt.