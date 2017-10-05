Two People Hurt, One Critical in Morrison County Crash

FREEDHEM - Two people are hurt, with one in critical condition after a rollover just north of Freedhem.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Thursday on 223rd Street east of Jewel Road in Ripley Township.

Authorities say a pickup was going east on 223rd Street when the driver lost control and rolled. Twenty-three-year-old Christopher Keehr of Pierz was ejected from the pick-up. He was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jared Keehr of Pierz was also in the pickup. He was taken to St. Cloud hospital in a personal vehicle.

According to a hospital spokesperson Christopher Keehr is in "serious condition" and Jared Keehr is no longer a patient.