Two People Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash in Meeker County

DARWIN -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:00 p.m. Friday on Highway 12 near Darwin.

Twenty-four-year-old Rudy Espinoza of Willmar was driving west when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle. The second vehicle was driven by 50-year-old Patricia Laidig of Litchfield.