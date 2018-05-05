Two People Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash in Meeker County

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

DARWIN -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Meeker County.  The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:00 p.m. Friday on Highway 12 near Darwin.

Twenty-four-year-old Rudy Espinoza of Willmar was driving west when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.  The second vehicle was driven by 50-year-old Patricia Laidig of Litchfield.

Both Espinoza and Laidig were taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield with non-life threatening injuries.

