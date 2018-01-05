Two People Hurt in Two Van Collision in Todd County

LONG PRAIRIE - Two people were hurt when two vans collided up in Todd County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday on Highway 71 near Long Prairie.

A van driven by 86-year-old Alvin Bous of Long Prairie was going south and tried to make a left turn. He collided with another van that was going north driven by 25-year-old Jeremiah Jobe of Hoffman.

Bous and his passenger, 79-year-old Louise Anderson-Bous of Long Prairie, were both taken to the hospital in Long Prairie with non-life threatening injuries.

Jobe and his five passengers were not hurt.