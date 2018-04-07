Two People Hurt in Todd County Crash

MOTLEY -- Two people were hurt in a rear-end collision near Motley. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:30 p.m. Friday on eastbound Highway 10 in Todd County.

Troopers say a pickup driven by 32-year-old Shane Gordon of Brainerd was going east. Meanwhile, a driven by 46-year-old Christopher Brotherton of Staples turned on to Highway 10 in front of the pickup and was hit from behind.

Brotherton and his passenger, 52-year-old Valerie Elifrits of Staples, were both taken to Lakewood Health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Gordon was not hurt.