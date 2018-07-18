Two People Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Big Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 10 at County Road 81.

A pickup driven by 18-year-old Kayla Wesley of Big Lake was going east on the highway when troopers say she made a left turn on a red arrow.

The pickup was struck by a car going west driven by 38-year-old Jesse Kipka of Foley, and a jeep driven by 58-year-old Scott Davis of Big Lake.