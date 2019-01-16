Two People Hurt in St. Cloud Crash Tuesday

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

ST. CLOUD -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in St. Cloud Tuesday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 15 and 8th Street North in St. Cloud just before 10:00 p.m.

St. Cloud Police say a car driven by 47-year-old Amy Jo Feddema of Sauk Rapids was heading south on Highway 15 when Feddema went through a red light and crashed into a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Christine Somsamouth of Sartell.  Somsamouth's car then crashed into a third car driven by 31-year-old Crystal Sanchez of St. Cloud.

Sanchez and her passenger, 31-year-old Tommie Davis of St. Cloud were brought to the hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt.

Feddema was cited for going through a red light and no insurance.

