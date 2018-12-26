Two People Hurt in Freeport Crash

FREEPORT -- A man and a woman were hurt in a one-vehicle crash in Freeport.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 94 near County Road 11.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 23-year-old Michael Burstein of Plymouth was heading east on I-94 and exiting at County Road 11 when it vaulted over the county road and came to a rest on the east side of the county road.

Burstein and his passenger 22-year-old Carleen Shively of Devils Lake, North Dakota had non-life threatening injuries.