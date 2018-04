LITCHFIELD - Two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 12 near Litchfield. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

A pick-up driven by a 17 year old girl was going west when she made a U-turn in front of a car. The car driven by 22 year old Alexis Alholinna of Calumet, Michigan hit the side of the pick-up.

Both drivers were taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.